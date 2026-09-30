Rizwan issued second notice, set to appear before NCCIA on October 2: sources

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan walks back after being dismissed during the third day of their first Test against England at Headingley in Leeds on August 21, 2026. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Experienced Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan has received a second notice, which requires him to appear before the National Cyber Crime Investigation Authority (NCCIA) on October 2 amid the inquiry into alleged online betting and gambling activities, sources told Geo Super on Wednesday.

According to the second notice, the copy of which is available to Geo Super, the NCCIA requested Rizwan's cooperation to conduct forensic examination and analysis of the mobile phone it seized from the national cricketer.

The agency, therefore, directed the 34-year-old to appear in person on Friday at 3 PM local time, adding that the non-appearance would be considered as the wicketkeeper batter has nothing to present or state in his defence.

Meanwhile, as per the sources close to Rizwan, the former Pakistan white-ball captain will appear before the agency alongside his lawyer at the given time.

However, the aforementioned sources argued that the second notice earlier did not respond to Rizwan's plea, in which the wicketkeeper batter sought written details of the inquiry, besides demanding the possession of his mobile phone.

The sources further suggested that Rizwan, upon his appearance before the agency on Friday, would also ask the NCCIA about the allegations levelled against him, including his non-cooperation hindering the inquiry.

Earlier this week, as per the NCCIA sources, investigators contacted Rizwan several times and requested his cooperation in the inquiry, but have not received a positive response despite repeated attempts.

They said investigators were sometimes unable to contact the cricketer, while on other occasions Rizwan said he would consult his lawyer before responding to the agency.