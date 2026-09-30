Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua set for first face-to-face press conference

This collage of picture shows Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua (left). — Reuters

LONDON: Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua arrived in London on Tuesday ahead of their first face-to-face press conference, which will take place on Wednesday after a week of disputes threatened to disrupt both the event and their highly anticipated fight.

The press conference is scheduled for 6pm BST at the British Airways ARC at Olympia, with a limited number of free tickets available to the public.

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua touch down in London ahead of tomorrow’s press conference.



Live on @netflixuk and @netflixsports X channel from 6pm BST / 10am PST pic.twitter.com/xBhMOZmXNN — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 29, 2026

It will also be streamed live on Netflix YouTube, Netflix Sports TikTok and X, as well as Turki Alalshikh’s X, Facebook and YouTube channels and Ring Magazine’s YouTube channel.

Joshua travelled from his training camp in Dubai, while Fury has been preparing in Florida.

The bout is scheduled for December 11th at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff and will be shown live globally on Netflix at no additional cost to members, with UK plans starting at £7.99 a month.

The disputes surrounding the event appear to have been resolved, with Fury enrolling with VADA on Monday evening after Joshua’s camp had indicated he could miss the press conference over the issue.

Fury’s manager Spencer Brown confirmed on Tuesday that the fight is going ahead and said the remaining contractual matters had been resolved.

Dana White is not expected to attend the press conference, according to BoxingScene, amid reports of disagreements over his promotional involvement.

However, the exact ring-walk time remains under discussion. Brown told Playbook Boxing: “People don’t want to be in a stadium at 2am freezing. Look we’re still negotiating it, it’s ongoing.”