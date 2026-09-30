Roman Anthony doubtful for Game 2 after hand injury

Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony is introduced before game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Sep 29, 2026. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony is in doubt for Game 2 of their wild-card series against the New York Yankees after suffering discomfort in the same hand that kept him out for almost four months.

Anthony was replaced as the Red Sox’s designated hitter in the sixth inning of Tuesday’s Game 1 after experiencing pain during several check swings against Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler.

Asked whether Anthony would be available for Wednesday’s game, Boston manager Chad Tracy said: "It's hard to say right now. It's one of those things where he obviously was in a lot of discomfort."

Tracy said Anthony felt ‘discomfort on the swings’ and that ‘his hand flared on him’. The full extent of the injury remains unclear.

Anthony suffered a partially torn tendon in his right ring finger in early May. Although the injury was not initially considered serious, it kept him out until late August.

He returned to play 25 regular-season games, batting .262 with four home runs and 10 RBIs. Boston hoped the 21-year-old would provide additional power to an offence that struggled throughout September.

The Red Sox were beaten 9-0 by the Yankees in Game 1, with Schlittler once again proving difficult to handle.

The right-hander kept Boston scoreless for 6⅓ innings, striking out 10 and allowing only two hits.

It is pertinent to mention that Anthony's potential absence would further weaken Boston's offence as they attempt to level the best-of-three series.

If he is out from their roaster at this point he would not be eligible to return until the American League Championship Series.