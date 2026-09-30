US captain Tim Ream retires from international football at 38

An undated picture of United States captain Tim Ream. — X/ @USMNT

ST LOUIS: United States captain Tim Ream has announced his retirement from international football at the age of 38 on Tuesday, bringing a 16-year career with the national team to an end.

Ream earned 86 international caps during his career and helped the United States win two CONCACAF Nations League titles.

The Charlotte FC defender captained the US at this year’s World Cup on home soil, where they progressed to the last 16 before their campaign ended with a defeat by Belgium.

Ream confirmed his decision ahead of the United States’ friendly against Chile in his hometown of St Louis, Missouri.

"That's it for me. I'm proud of being part of something for 16 years, but it is time to step away from the national team," the former Fulham and Bolton Wanderers defender told reporters.

Tim Ream is honored in his hometown of St. Louis after announcing his retirement from the USMNT 👏 pic.twitter.com/FA8yGAJWW3 — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 30, 2026

Ream made his international debut in 2010 and went on to become one of the most experienced members of the US squad.

His career also included spells in England with Bolton and Fulham before returning to Major League Soccer with Charlotte FC.

The United States defeated Chile 4-2 in St Louis, with Ream bringing the curtain down on his international career in front of a home crowd.

It is pertinent to mention that the US will now turn their attention to their next fixtures, facing Mexico in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday.

They will then host Canada in St Paul, Minnesota, on October 6th as preparations continue following their World Cup campaign.