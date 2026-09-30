England beat Czech Republic to claim first Nations League win

England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal against Czech Republic in Nations League on September 29, 2026. — Reuters

PRAGUE: England claimed their first victory of the Uefa Nations League campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win over a stubborn Czech Republic side here at Fortuna Arena on Tuesday.

Thomas Tuchel’s team were beaten by Spain in their opening match but faced little danger after Czech midfielder Pavel Sulc was shown a straight red card in the 25th minute for a high challenge on Elliot Anderson.

England went ahead soon after half-time when Trent Alexander-Arnold, making his first start for the national side since October 2024, produced an excellent cross for Anthony Gordon to head home in the 47th minute.

Gordon was again influential and linked well with former Newcastle United team-mate Lewis Hall, who started at left-back.

England had controlled much of the contest, with Morgan Rogers hitting the woodwork before half-time. After the interval, Czech captain Ladislav Krejci also came close to scoring an own goal when he turned Hall’s cross against the post.

Harry Kane then sealed the points in the 69th minute, firing a powerful left-footed finish after the Czech defence failed to clear the danger. The goal was Kane’s 87th in 123 appearances for England.

Alexander-Arnold and Hall both impressed in their opportunities to stake a claim for regular places under Tuchel. Alexander-Arnold provided the decisive assist, while Hall looked composed defensively and combined effectively with Gordon.

Tuchel also handed Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott his England debut before the visitors turned their attention to Saturday’s Nations League meeting with Croatia in Rijeka.