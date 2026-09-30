Lamine Yamal double helps Spain cruise past Croatia in Nations League

Spain's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their third goal against Croatia in Nations League on September 29, 2026. — Reuters

SEVILLE: Lamine Yamal netted twice as Spain continued their impressive Nations League campaign with a comfortable 4-1 victory over Croatia here at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on Tuesday, going three points clear at the top of their group.

The Barcelona forward broke the deadlock inside two minutes, curling a low effort into the bottom corner after being found by Alex Baena inside the penalty area.

Two goals and an assist for Lamine Yamal 🤯



An impressive victory for Spain 🙌#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/IpbuI243FG — UEFA EURO (@UEFAEURO) September 29, 2026

In response Croatia struggled to create chances but levelled in the 28th minute when Dion Beljo headed Ivan Perisic’s cross past the Spain goalkeeper.

Their advantage did not last long as Spain restored their lead three minutes later. Yamal turned provider, delivering a dangerous cross from a corner which Marc Pubill converted with a close-range header for his first international goal.

Spain continued to dominate before the break, with Fermin Lopez going close twice and Yamal seeing an effort come back off the post.

Croatia showed more attacking intent after half-time, with Marco Pasalic and Beljo both seeing efforts blocked.

Spain soon regained control and Yamal struck again shortly after the hour mark. The teenager combined with Barcelona team-mate Pedri before firing a precise left-footed shot from a tight angle into the bottom corner.

Croatia pushed forward in search of another goal, but Spain remained dangerous. Substitute Víctor Munoz headed narrowly wide before Nico Williams also missed the target.

Spain eventually sealed another convincing victory in the 89th minute. Williams finished from inside the box after being set up by Mikel Merino.

The result came just four days after Spain’s 3-2 win over England at Wembley and extended their unbeaten run to a record 40 matches.