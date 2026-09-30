Olivier Giroud set to retire at end of season

An undated picture of former France striker Olivier Giroud. — Reuters

Former France striker Olivier Giroud, who turns 40 on Wednesday, has said that he will 'very probably' retire at the end of the current season.

The Lille forward became his country’s record goalscorer during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, only to be overtaken by Kylian Mbappe earlier this year.

Speaking to L’Équipe newspaper, Giroud said that “as a player, I think it is very probably my last season”.

“That’s why I’m making the most of every moment,” he added.



Giroud has had a sterling career, having won the FIFA World Cup with France in 2018. Overall, he scored 57 goals in 137 appearances for his country.

He has also enjoyed an impressive club career, winning league titles in France with Montpellier and in Italy with AC Milan.

His greatest club success came with Chelsea when they won the Champions League in 2021, while he also won the FA Cup four times, three of those with Arsenal.

He began his career in 2006 with Grenoble in the French second division.

He won the last of his French caps in 2024.