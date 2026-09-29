Australia suffer double injury blow ahead of third South Africa ODI

Australia's Nathan Ellis prepares to bowl during their second ODI against South Africa at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on September 29, 2026. — AFP

POTCHEFSTROOM: Australia's right-arm pacer Nathan Ellis and left-arm spinner Joel Davies have been ruled out of their third and last away ODI against South Africa, scheduled to be played here at the Senwes Park on Wednesday.

Ellis suffered a left side strain after bowling four overs in the second ODI against South Africa in Johannesburg on Sunday. The 32-year-old, as a result, walked off the field and did not return to complete his spell.

His absence hurt Australia as they went on to concede a humongous total of 365/9 in 50 overs, which they later failed to chase down and instead managed 333 all out in 49.5 overs.

Ellis's injury serves as a major setback to Australia as he had been their leading bowler on their tour of Zimbabwe and South Africa, during which he picked up 12 wickets in five matches at an impressive average of just 15.91.

The right-arm pacer will now return to Australia for further assessment and rehabilitation as he would now be racing against time to be fit for the Baggy Greens' home ODI series against traditional rivals England, scheduled to commence on November 13.

In another injury setback for Australia, left-arm spinner Davies hurt his hamstring while fielding as a substitute in the second ODI against South Africa.

Davies, who did not play a single match during Australia's ongoing tour of Africa, will also travel back to the country, where he will start his rehabilitation before making his return to domestic cricket for New South Wales (NSW).

Despite the double injury setback, Cricket Australia (CA) did not make changes to their squad for the third ODI against South Africa, for which experienced pacer Pat Cummins is expected to return after being rested from the opening two fixtures against the Proteas.