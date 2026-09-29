Match officials announced for Pakistan's upcoming home assignments

Umpire Ahsan Raza signals a bye during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between England and Netherlands at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on November 8, 2023. — ICC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the match officials panel for the national men's cricket team's upcoming home international assignments, comprising bilateral T20I and Test series against Sri Lanka and the ODI tri-series against the Island nation and England.

According to the PCB, former New Zealand cricketer Jeffrey Crowe, a member of the ICC's Elite Panel of match referees, will lead the playing control team in all seven matches of the ODI tri-series, scheduled to be played from October 18 to 31 in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Besides Crowe, the match officials panel for the showpiece event, which will be played between the T20I and Test bilateral series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, further comprises Ahsan Raza and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires.

ICC International Panel Umpires, including Wayne Knights from New Zealand, alongside Asif Yaqoob, Nasir Hussain, Rashid Riaz Waqar and Faisal Khan Aafreedi, will share the umpiring duties in the seven-match event, the final of which will be played here at the Gaddafi Stadium on October 31.

For the two-match longest-format series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which forms part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27, former English first-class cricketer and member of ICC's Emerging Match Referees Group Dean Cosker will lead the playing control team.

The first Test of the series will be played in Rawalpindi from November 9 to 13, while the Gaddafi Stadium here will host the subsequent fixture from November 17 to 21.

ICC Elite Panel of Umpires members Adrian Holdstock, Allahuddien Palekar – both from South Africa - and Rodney Tucker from Australia, on the other hand, will carry out duties as on-field umpires in the two Tests.

For the three-match T20I series, all fixtures of which will be played in Rawalpindi on October 9, 11 and 13, respectively, ICC International Match Referee Ali Naqvi will lead the playing control team, while Faisal, Nasir, Rashid and Tariq Rasheed will serve as the umpires.

Match officials list





Pakistan v Sri Lanka T20I series

Umpires: Faisal Khan Aafreedi, Nasir Hussain, Rashid Riaz Waqar, Tariq Rasheed

Match Referee: Ali Naqvi

ODI tri-series – Pakistan, England, Sri Lanka

Umpires: Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Khan Aafreedi, Nasir Hussain, Rashid Riaz Waqar, Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, Wayne Knights

Match Referee: Jeffrey Crowe

Pakistan v Sri Lanka Test series

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Allahuddien Palekar, Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Khan Aafreedi, Rodney Tucker

Match Referee: Dean Cosker