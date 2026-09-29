FIFA ASEAN Cup: Pakistan stage late comeback to hold Philippines for draw

Pakistan captain Abdullah Iqbal in action during their FIFA ASEAN Cup match against Philippines at the Si Jalak Harupat Stadium in Bandung on September 29, 2026. — PFF

BANDUNG: Second-half goals from Abdul Shahzad and Muhammad Ali Akbar Khan scripted Pakistan's sensational comeback and eventually helped them hold the Philippines to a 2-2 draw in the eighth match of the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup here at the Si Jalak Harupat Stadium on Tuesday.

The Southeast Asian country made a dominant start to the enthralling fixture as they pulled ahead in just the 24th minute, with Sandro Reyes dodging Pakistan's goalkeeper Mohib Ullah to bury the ball in the back of the net.

After conceding an early goal, Pakistan made a costly error as Mohammad Fazal's infringement inside the area resulted in the penalty being awarded to Philippines.

Bjorn Kristensen stood up to take the shot for the Philippines and successfully converted it to make it 2-0 for his side in the 32nd minute, and their two-goal advantage remained intact until halftime.

Pakistan, however, made an immediate impact in the subsequent half as they pulled one back through Akbar Khan in the 47th minute following an assist from captain Abdullah Iqbal, which was the country's first-ever goal in a FIFA-sanctioned tournament.

The historic goal fueled Pakistan with momentum, and the Green Shirts eventually neutralised the deficit in the 62nd minute through Shahzad.

With the scoreboard reading 2-2, both teams made desperate attempts to net in the tie-breaker but failed and thus ultimately had to settle for a draw.

The stalemate gave Pakistan and Philippines their respective first points in the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026, but the Green Shirts remained at the bottom due to an inferior goal difference of negative four.

Pakistan suffered a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of leaders Thailand in their campaign opener on Saturday, while Philippines lost 1-0 to Vietnam in their first game.

After an encouraging performance against the Philippines, Pakistan next face Vietnam in their last group-stage match at the same venue on Friday.