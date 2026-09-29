Rizwan seeks return of phone and inquiry's written details by NCCIA: sources

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan celebrates during the third day of their first Test against West Indies at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on July 27, 2026. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Experienced Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan has sought written details of the inquiry, besides demanding the possession of his mobile phone, in his second letter to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Authority (NCCIA), sources told Geo News on Tuesday.

According to the letter, a copy of which was received by Geo News, Rizwan reiterated he had not been provided with any written detail of the ongoing inquiry thus far, while the NCCIA had also not contacted him about any further proceedings.

The wicketkeeper batter further said that his mobile phone was taken from him in England on August 31 and that he had provided the password at the time, which was examined in his presence there.

Rizwan added that upon appearing before the NCCIA on September 10, the authorities had access to his unlocked mobile phone and the agency’s officials reviewed the messages and other material, thus stressing that he had not refused to provide the password at any stage.

The 34-year-old claimed to have been assured on August 31 that his phone would be returned within three hours, adding that he was also informed that the digital forensic examination of his device would be completed soon.

Rizwan then went on to request the NCCIA, in the letter, to inform him in writing about the reasons for the inquiry and also to communicate the date and time at which he is required to appear before the agency again.

The former white-ball captain also asked the NCCIA to return his mobile phone without further delay, which he said remained in the agency's possession, while also requesting that any future communication with him be made through official channels and sent to his residential address.