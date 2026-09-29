Pakistan's opponent confirmed as Asian Games semi-final lineups finalised

Pakistan squad for the Asian Games men's cricket competition poses for a group picture at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on September 24, 2026. — PCB

NISSHIN: The Pakistan men's cricket team will face Bangladesh in the first semi-final of the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket competition here at the Korogi Sports Park on Thursday.

The matchup was confirmed following Bangladesh's qualification into the final four as their quarter-final against Malaysia was abandoned without a ball bowled.



The Tigers advanced due to a better seeding, determined by the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20I team rankings, in which they are eighth, while Malaysia are 25th.

Earlier in the day, the third quarter-final between Sri Lanka and Nepal was also washed out without the toss being contested, which resulted in the former qualifying for the semi-finals on the virtue of being the better ranked side, 9th, compared to Nepal's 14th position.

Upon their qualification, the Island nation will face India in the subsequent semi-final, also scheduled to be played on Thursday at the same venue.

A day ago, the first two quarter-finals between Pakistan and Hong Kong, China and India and Afghanistan were also washed out due to unfavourable conditions, courtesy of a consistent downpour here.

Games' sports director Jarrad Shearer expressed his disappointment over the abandonment of all four quarter-finals but remained optimistic the weather would clear in time for the top-tier cricket.

"Cricket, like baseball, you can't play it in the rain. A year of my life on this, and it rains," Shearer said.

"Come tomorrow morning, it will be all hands on deck to dry up the areas that aren't under the covers. We've got some soppers, we've got some squeegees, some big old brooms, we've got sponges."

It is pertinent to mention that the victors of the upcoming semi-finals will lock horns in the gold-medal match at the aforementioned venue on October 3 – the same day the losing sides would contest in the third-place playoff.