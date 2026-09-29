Novak Djokovic encouraged by fitness ahead of China Open return

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts to winning the third set during his first round match against Argentina's Mariano Navone on August 30, 2026. — Reuters

LONDON: 24-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic revealed that he is pleased with how his body had responded in training as he prepares to return to competitive action at the China Open following recent fitness concerns.

Djokovic will play for the first time since suffering a surprise first-round defeat by Mariano Navone at the US Open last month.

Djokovic struggled with shoulder and back issues during that match and was also sick on court.

The 39-year-old is now hoping to put those problems behind him when he faces Portugal’s Nuno Borges in the opening round in Beijing this week.

Djokovic expressed confidence in his fitness and form while acknowledging that competitive matches would provide a tougher test than training.

"Yeah, feeling good so far," Djokovic said on Monday.

"Let's see. Obviously it's completely different when you're playing an official match compared to practice sets or practice sessions. But so far so good.

"I was looking forward to coming to China, as I always have. My record speaks for itself on Chinese soil.

"Knowing that, it also brings this dimension of confidence that I really need. Overall, it's been really good so far with the body, the way I'm feeling and playing."

Djokovic has enjoyed remarkable success in Beijing, winning the ATP 500 event in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015. He remains unbeaten at the tournament with a 29-0 record.

With a 25th Grand Slam title still a key target, Djokovic has become more selective with his schedule in recent years.