Cody Gakpo withdraws from Netherlands squad with ankle injury

Netherlands' Cody Gakpo in action against Germany in Nations League on September 24, 2026. — Reuters

Cody Gakpo has pulled out of the Netherlands squad with an ankle problem, adding to Liverpool’s injury problems.

The winger suffered the injury in the first half of his country’s 2-1 win against Serbia in the Nations League on Sunday and will return to Liverpool for further assessment.

Netherlands boss Xavi Hernandez said after the match he believed Gakpo had avoided serious injury, but reports suggest he could be sidelined for several weeks.

“Cody Gakpo has withdrawn from international duty for the Netherlands after sustaining an ankle injury,” Liverpool said in a statement on Monday.

“He will not participate in the… remaining two fixtures of the current international period.”

Gakpo’s injury is the latest blow for Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola after Alexander Isak withdrew from Sweden’s squad.

Isak scored in Sweden’s 2-1 win against Romania on Friday but the 27-year-old striker will not feature in the remainder of the extended international break after sustaining a “minor injury”.

Iraola will hope Isak and Gakpo can recover in time for Liverpool’s next game against Manchester City in the Premier League on October 11.

Liverpool face a potential attacking crisis if the pair do not return immediately after the international break.

Hugo Ekitike is sidelined with an Achilles injury, while Federico Chiesa has been ruled out since pre-season.