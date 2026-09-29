France edge Belgium as Michael Olise seals Nations League win

France's Michael Olise celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates against Belgium in Nations League on September 28, 2026. — Reuters

BRUSSELS: Michael Olise scored a brilliant late solo goal as France beat Belgium to make it two wins from two in the Nations League under new manager Zinedine Zidane here at King Baudouin Stadium on Monday.

Zidane made nine changes to the side that defeated Turkey on Friday, but France struggled to break through a disciplined Belgian defence for much of the match.

Olise finally produced the decisive moment in the 88th minute. The Bayern Munich winger controlled the ball on his shoulder inside his own half before embarking on a superb run, beating a defender and calmly finishing into the bottom corner.

France also turned the game in their favour by bringing on Ousmane Dembele, Rayan Cherki. Desire Doue remained a constant threat, hitting the woodwork twice, while Belgium will regret the chances they failed to convert.

Dembele and Cherki came close on five occasions, including an effort that struck the crossbar. Debutant Lucas da Cunha also went close when he hit the post.

France created several chances but lacked a cutting edge without captain Kylian Mbappe, who missed the match after suffering a knee injury against Turkey.

It is pertinen to mention that Real Madrid confirmed on Saturday that Mbappe had been diagnosed with a hyperextension of his left knee.

Belgium threatened through wingers Mika Godts and Dodi Lukebakio, but an inexperienced France defence managed to keep them at bay.

The result leaves France top of Group A1. They will face Italy on Friday, while Belgium take on Turkey.