Roberto Mancini earns first win as Italy thrash Turkey in Nations League clash

Italy's Michael Kayode celebrates scoring their third goal with Sandro Tonali on September 28, 2026. — Reuters

BURSA: Roberto Mancini secured his first victory since returning as Italy manager as the Azzurri beat Turkey 4-1 in the Nations League here at Bursa Timsah Arena on Monday.

Alessandro Bastoni opened the scoring in the ninth minute when he converted from a corner before Davide Frattesi doubled the advantage, finishing after Turkey goalkeeper parried Michael Kayode’s effort.

Kayode then marked his international debut with Italy’s third goal, cutting inside after receiving Pio Esposito’s pass before finding the net.

Turkey, coached by former Italy striker Vincenzo Montella, were booed by their supporters at half-time after a poor opening 45 minutes.

The hosts pulled one back shortly after the restart through Baris Alper Yilmaz, but Italy quickly restored their three-goal cushion when Esposito headed home after Sandro Tonali’s shot struck the post.

Turkey improved after the interval and created several chances, but could not overturn the damage caused by their first-half errors.

The victory leaves Italy on three points after two matches, while Turkey remain without a point.

It is pertinent to mention that Mancini was reappointed last month following Gennaro Gattuso’s departure in April, after Italy failed to qualify for a third consecutive World Cup.

The 61-year-old previously managed Italy between 2018 and 2023, guiding them to Euro 2020 glory with victory over England in the final at Wembley.

His second spell began with a disappointing 2-1 home defeat by Belgium on Friday, but Italy produced a far stronger performance.

Italy’s next test comes against Group 1 leaders France on Friday, which should offer a clearer indication of Mancini’s progress.