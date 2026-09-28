WWE’s Triple H and others react to AEW star PAC’s death

This collage of photos shows Triple H (left) and PAC. — WWE/AEW

WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H reacted to the death of Benjamin Satterley, who wrestled as PAC in AEW and as Adrian Neville in WWE, following his departure on September 27 at the age of 40.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced the news of PAC's death on social media, and since then, tributes have poured in from left, right and centre.

“Saddened to hear about the death of Ben Satterley known in @WWE as Neville,” Triple H wrote along with a picture of him lifting PAC’s hand as NXT Champion.

“I had the pleasure of working with Ben in the early days of @WWENXT. This moment, from NXT Arrival, marked the beginning of a new era for that brand and the men and women on it … and Ben was a major force behind that.

“He was an extraordinary talent and even kinder human being. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans across the world.”

Saddened to hear about the death of Ben Satterley known in @WWE as Neville. I had the pleasure of working with Ben in the early days of @WWENXT. This moment, from NXT Arrival, marked the beginning of a new era for that brand and the men and women on it … and Ben was a major… pic.twitter.com/IphHpIB92c — Triple H (@TripleH) September 28, 2026

Triple H played a key role in establishing PAC’s career. Satterley was pushed by the current Chief Content Officer of WWE as a centrepiece of NXT, where he became champion. He served as the brand’s inaugural NXT Tag Team Champion and the fourth NXT Champion.

AEW President Tony Khan wrote a heartfelt message for the wrestler on his own X (formerly known as Twitter) account shortly after the announcement.

"Benjamin Satterley defined excellence, as a beloved husband & friend to his many loved ones, + in his wrestling knowledge, skill, unprecedented athleticism, professionalism, consistency + dedication to the sport that he loved & traveled the world to pursue. May Ben rest in peace," Tony wrote.

Creative advisor of WWE Paul Heyman also reacted to the death of the wrestler.

“Oh no. No no no no no no no.What a tremendous talent and even finer human being. My most profound condolences to all who knew him. A truly terrible loss!” he wrote.