Pakistan outclass Uzbekistan at Asian Games men's volleyball competition

Pakistan players celebrate during their Asian Games men's volleyball competition match against Kazakhstan at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Gymnasium in Okazaki City on September 27, 2026. — Pakistan Volleyball Federation

OKAZAKI CITY: The Pakistan men's volleyball team outclassed Uzbekistan 3-0 in their Pool A Asian Games 2026 match here at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Gymnasium on Monday.

The Green Shirts made a dominant start to the fixture as they clinched the opening set by 25-18 in just 21 minutes, asserting an early dominance over Uzbekistan.

Pakistan continued their momentum in the subsequent set, which they sealed with the same scoreline, and moved one set away from registering their second consecutive victory in the competition.

Although Uzbekistan offered notable resistance in the third set, which lasted 23 minutes, the Green Shirts eventually prevailed 25-20 to round up another comprehensive victory in the tournament.

Leading the way for Pakistan was opposite Murad Khan as he scored 14 points, including 12 successful spikes, closely followed by Musawer Khan with 13, while Muhammad Hamad and Ali Usman Faryad chipped in with 11 and 10, respectively.

The Green Shirts also dominated the statistical battle, recording 75 attack points compared to Uzbekistan's 56, while also leading in blocks 5-3 and service points 4-2. Pakistan forced 20 opponent errors, compared with 18 by Uzbekistan.

The victory marked Pakistan's second consecutive win in the Asian Games 2026 men's volleyball competition as they earlier defeated Kazakhstan 3-1 in their campaign opener to make a triumphant start.

Pakistan will next face host nation Japan in their last league-stage fixture at the same venue on Tuesday. The home side are also unbeaten in the competition, having registered thumping straight-set victories over Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan in their first two matches, respectively.