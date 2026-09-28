Gassiev’s team lodge ‘Formal objection’ over Fury vs Joshua being world title fight

This collage of photos shows Anthony Joshua (left) and Tyson Fury. — Reuters

Murat Gassiev’s team have lodged a formal objection over the super fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Gassiev won the WBA's 'regular' belt - a secondary trinket posing as a real-world title - when he knocked out an ageing Kubrat Pulev in Dubai last December.

He subsequently became the sole and full champion of the sanctioning body when Oleksandr Usyk vacated all his belts in June, including the WBA 'super' strap.

Despite defending his title against Peter Kadir in July, who was a short-notice replacement, it looks like Gassiev could return to his secondary status as the WBA is reportedly planning to place the 'super' belt on the line on December 11 when Joshua and Fury fight.

Should the report prove to be true, it will be the first time in history that the 'super' belt has been contested between the boxers who are without titles at heavyweight.

“If anyone should be fighting for the WBA Super heavyweight title, it is Murat Gassiev, the reigning champion, not two boxers who currently hold no world title between them," said John Wirt, co-promoter and legal counsel for Gassiev.

"Allowing the WBA’s number two and number three contenders to bypass the number one contender and the reigning champion himself would be an extraordinary and, to our knowledge, unprecedented decision.

"We have formally requested that the WBA confirm or deny these reports and provide the grounds for any such decision.

"At an absolute minimum, Murat must be given the opportunity to be heard and to fight for Super Champion status before that status is awarded to anyone else.

"Our client’s rights in this matter are fully reserved."

Gassiev also released a statement on his own Instagram account after his team words.

“Nobody asked me or my team anything before this decision,” he wrote.

"I have defended this title in the ring, not in a press release.

"I am ready to fight anyone – Fury, Joshua, anybody – tomorrow, next month, whenever suits.

"That has never been a question for me.

"I would not accept the situation when champion’s future is decided on paper, not in the ring."