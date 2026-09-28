Egypt coach Hassan seeks to calm Salah tensions ahead of South Sudan clash

This collage of photos shows Egypt coach Hossam Hassan (left) and Mohamed Salah. — Reuters

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan tried to ease the speculation on Monday about Mohamed Salah’s relationship with the national team following his omission from the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Sudan on Tuesday.

The debate started after Salah was substituted midway through the second half of Egypt's 0-0 draw with Angola in their Group B opener; the former Liverpool winger left seven-times African champions' camp the next day.

Hassan’s statement, in which he suggested that the substitution was made for “technical reasons”, gave further rise to the speculation, as Salah has been in top form since his move to Turkish side Trabzonspor from Liverpool.

Egypt’s media also linked the controversy to Hassan’s previous statement about senior players, including goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy, about whom he said that "at one point was finished."

However, Hassan said the opposite ahead of the trip to Juba, saying he respects all the players.

"I respect all the players, especially Mohamed Salah. He is an important and influential player, one of the team's key pillars, a great player and a vital member of the team, as well as one of the best players in the world," he told reporters.

The coach said the 34-year-old forward’s absence against South Sudan was decided before the Angola match.

"We decided to rest Salah because of the artificial pitch. He had discussed the matter with me before the Angola match, and we agreed on it," Hassan said.

"We need Salah in the upcoming matches. The well-being of every player is my top priority, and I have great confidence in all the players," he added.

Egypt are yet to win their first match of the qualifying campaign as they bid to reach the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.