Mancini brushes aside concerns over 'double contract' during Manchester City tenure

An undated photo of Italy manager Roberto Mancini. — Reuters

Former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini has denied concerns over a "double contract" the Italian is alleged to have had in his four-year stint at the Premier League club.

Mancini led City to their first top-flight title in over four decades in 2012.

According to a German magazine Der Spiegel report, which was published in 2018, Mancini was earning more than his base salary at City for simultaneously serving as a consultant at the Abu Dhabi-based club Al Jazira, which also belonged to City's majority owner Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The 61-year-old, who is currently Italy’s manager, was asked about his alleged former dual role following last week’s media reports that said City have been found guilty of all but one of the 115 alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial rules.

"It's not a problem that concerns me, for one thing," Mancini told a press conference ahead of Monday's Nations League clash with Turkey in Bursa.

"It's nothing new, because I think it's been coming up every now and then for four or five years. Manchester City isn't guilty, and the dual contract issue absolutely doesn't concern me. It's their problem, if anything."

Among the most serious allegations was that City failed in each season from 2009-10 to 2017-18 to provide accurate financial information giving a "true and fair view" of revenues, including sponsorship income, and operating costs.

City, which have won eight Premier League titles in the last 15 years, have denied any wrongdoing.

Club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak on Saturday said that City remained confident of proving their innocence.