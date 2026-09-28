Jos Buttler ruled out of England's ODI tri-series in Pakistan

England's Jos Buttler celebrates reaching his half-century during their second ODI against Sri Lanka at Headingley in Leeds on September 24, 2026. — AFP

England's experienced wicketkeeper batter Jos Buttler has been ruled out of the Pakistan-hosted ODI tri-series, also involving Sri Lanka, due to a hamstring injury, head coach Brendon McCullum confirmed.

The 36-year-old sustained the injury while running between the wickets during England's 16-run defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka in the second ODI at Headingley in Leeds.

During his valiant 69-run knock, which was his highest ODI score in three years, Jos Buttler received medical attention on the field from England physio Steve Haw before retiring hurt.

He later hobbled back to the middle and soon holed one off Dilshan Madushanka to Kamindu Mendis at deep midwicket.

Although the extent of Buttler's injury is not yet known, more information is expected by this week when the wicketkeeper batter undergoes an MRI scan.

Consequently, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) called up uncapped middle-order batter Dan Lawrence to its men's team's squad for the series decider against Sri Lanka, which the hosts won thumpingly by 223 runs.

Following their white-ball success at home, the Three Lions will tour Pakistan next month for an ODI tri-series during which they would at least face the host nation and Sri Lanka twice, but England head coach McCullum shared that they would be without experienced wicketkeeper batter Buttler.

"Jos won't be in Pakistan," said England limited-overs coach Brendon McCullum.

McCullum termed Buttler's absence from their upcoming assignment "disappointing" and stressed that it was hard to judge how long the former captain would take to return to the fold.

"We know he's an incredible athlete, we know he's supremely fit and an ultra-professional, so he'll do everything he can to get back as soon as possible but it's hard to judge how long that will be," McCullum continued.

"It's disappointing not to have Jos but it will be good for us to see where we're at."