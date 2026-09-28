Pakistan to face India in Asian Games 2026 men's hockey semi-final

This collage of pictures shows Pakistan (left) and Indian players in action during their separate Asian Games hockey men's competition matches. — Asian Hockey Federation

NAGOYA: Rana Waheed Ashraf scored a hat-trick to help Pakistan register a resounding 7-2 victory over Oman in their last league-stage match of the Asian Games 2026 men's hockey competition here at the Kawasaki Juko Stadium on Monday.

The high-stakes fixture got off to a quiet start as neither team could open the scoring in the first quarter. Sufyan Khan eventually put Pakistan on the board in the 22nd minute by successfully converting a penalty corner, while Al Baraa Al Nofli neutralised their advantage six minutes later.

Sufyan struck again in the same minute to restore Pakistan's advantage, and the scoreboard then remained intact at 2-1 until halftime.

The Green Shirts completely outclassed Oman in the penultimate quarter as they bolstered their advantage to 5-2 despite Aiman Madit's field goal, as Ashraf scored twice, while Ghazanfar Ali chipped in with one.

Muhammad Ammad also got on the scoring sheet with a sensational field goal in the 46th minute, while Ashraf converted a penalty corner in the penultimate minute to complete his hat-trick and rounded up a comprehensive victory for his side.

The victory meant the Green Shirts finished second in Pool B with 12 points in five matches and thus advanced into the knockout stage of the tournament.

Since India consolidated their top-spot finish in Pool A with a 10-0 routing of Bangladesh in their final league-stage match earlier today, they will lock horns with traditional rivals Pakistan in the blockbuster knockout fixture, scheduled to be played at the same venue on Saturday.

The Green Shirts, who finished 11th in their drought-ending FIH Hockey World Cup appearance earlier this year, started their Asian Games 2026 campaign with a thumping 9-0 victory over Thailand and followed it up with a 5-1 and 3-0 routings of Uzbekistan and China, respectively.

Pakistan suffered their only defeat in their penultimate league-stage match against eventual pool toppers Malaysia, which essentially barred them from securing the summit position in the standings.