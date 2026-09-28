Wrestling world reacts to death of former WWE star PAC

An undated photo of AEW star Benjamin Satterley, who wrestled as PAC. — AEW

The wrestling world reacted to the death of Benjamin Satterley, who wrestled as PAC in AEW and as Adrian Neville in WWE, following his departure on September 27 at the age of 40.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced the news of PAC's death on social media, and since then, tributes have poured in from left, right and centre.

AEW President Tony Khan wrote a heartfelt message for the wrestler on his own X (formerly known as Twitter) account shortly after the announcement.

"Benjamin Satterley defined excellence, as a beloved husband & friend to his many loved ones, + in his wrestling knowledge, skill, unprecedented athleticism, professionalism, consistency + dedication to the sport that he loved & traveled the world to pursue. May Ben rest in peace," Tony wrote.

PAC was a two-time AEW World Trios Champion and the inaugural AEW International Champion at the time when the title was known as the AEW All-Atlantic Champion, and he was also an original member of the All Elite Wrestling roster and even appeared at the first-ever AEW rally in 2019.

He shared the ring with every member of The Elite, including Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks as part of Death Triangle with current WWE Superstars Rey Fenix and Penta. Nick Jackson, Fenix, and Penta all took to their respective Instagram stories to pay tribute to PAC.

In 2024, PAC joined the Death Riders alongside Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Marina Shafir, with Daniel Garcia and Gabe Kidd becoming members of the group a year later.

Both Shafir and fellow AEW star Lance Archer wrestled at a Warrior Wrestling event in Chicago after learning about PAC’s passing, and shared emotional statements about their friend after the match.

After Lance Archer match he talked to the crowd about PAC pic.twitter.com/y95wjIuTN6 — Smilee (@CMSmilee) September 28, 2026

Marina shares a emotional statement about PAC after her match pic.twitter.com/GAEeNe66HE — Smilee (@CMSmilee) September 28, 2026



