PCB in talks with Tait, Guptill for men's team consultancy roles: sources

This collage of pictures shows former New Zealand cricketer Martin Guptill (left) and former Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait. — ICC/AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been in discussions with former international cricketers Shaun Tait and Martin Guptill for two separate consultancy roles in the coaching staff of the national men's cricket team, sources told Geo Super on Monday.

The cricket board has been on the lookout for the bowling and fielding coaches of the men's team following the resignations of Ashley Noffke and Shane McDermott from the two roles, respectively.

Consequently, the PCB also issued a formal advertisement for the two positions, one of which is already vacant after the abrupt departure of McDermott, while Noffke is set to leave the bowling coach role following the Green Shirts' Asian Games 2026 campaign.

Meanwhile, as per the latest development, the cricket board is expected to bring in foreign consultants into the coaching staff of the men's team and thus has been involved in discussions with former Australia pacer Tait and New Zealand's Guptill, sources shared.

Tait, who has previously served as the bowling coach of the Pakistan men's cricket team for one year between 2022 and 2023, was recently associated with Bangladesh in the same capacity before stepping down in June this year due to family commitments.

Considering former Australian pacer's concerns over serving as the permanent bowling coach across all three formats during his time with Bangladesh, the PCB only approached him for the consultancy role, sources added.

"So, the full-time role of year-round red and white-ball cricket, my 12 months was enough and it's time to just step back and give my family a little bit more time," Tait had said while stepping down as Bangladesh's bowling coach.

The insiders further claimed that there are strong chances for the deal to be finalised between Guptill and the PCB for the fielding consultant role.