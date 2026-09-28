Cape Verde World Cup hero Vozinha says he preferred old life after fame

An undated photo of Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha. — Reuters

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, who kept clean sheets against eventual champions Spain and Saudi Arabia, has said that he preferred his old days, as life after fame has become difficult.

The Cape Verde goalkeeper helped his team reach the World Cup round of 32 this year with exceptional goalkeeping, but the 40-year-old feels powerless to cope with the intense attention fame has brought his way.

Cape Verde, a collection of islands near Africa's west coast with a population of some 500,000, appeared for the first time at the global tournament and reached the knockout stage in their first attempt before losing 3-2 to Argentina.

Vozinha’s performances earned him a Yashin Trophy nomination for the year's best goalkeeper. After World Cup heroics, he has become a global star, with his Instagram followers increasing to 28 million from 56,000 initially.

“I’ve lost my peace and tranquillity. I no longer have any privacy," Vozinha told Britain's Observer newspaper.

"I go to a restaurant, and there’s always someone who wants to take a photo with me or asks me for an autograph. Or worse, someone's filming me... I don’t think there’s anything I can do about it."

His family members have also been affected, with fans reaching his mother's house in Cape Verde daily.

“I’m not there, so I can’t help them,” said Vozinha, who left Portuguese second-tier club Chaves to join Chile's Colo-Colo in July.

“A lot of people want to be famous... but they only see the positive side of that reality. To be honest, if I were offered the life I have today or the life I had before, I’d choose the one I had before.”