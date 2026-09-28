Arshad Nadeem fails to secure podium finish at Asian Games 2026

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in action during the Commonwealth Games men's javelin throw final at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow on July 31, 2026. — Reuters

NAGOYA: Reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem has been knocked out of the medal race of the Asian Games 2026 Men's Javelin throw as he finished fourth in the tightly contested final here at the Paloma Mizuho Sports Park on Monday.

Nadeem, who finished ninth at the Commonwealth Games last month and failed to defend his gold medal, started with a decent throw of 76.69 metres in his first attempt, while his second was a foul.

His best throw – an 80.29m effort – came in his third attempt, which was his season best. Nadeem, however, could not better his effort as all of his remaining three attempts were fouls.

Despite landing his season-best throw, the 29-year-old failed to secure a podium finish as he fell short of India's Rohit Yadav, who clinched the bronze medal with an 84.35m throw.

India, who were without their ace Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, also secured the silver in the Asian Games competition, courtesy of Yash Vir Singh, who nailed a personal best throw of 85.72.

Rising Sri Lanka star Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, fresh from securing the Commonwealth Games gold, once again showcased his brilliance at the international stage and outclassed his opponents with a sensational throw of 88.55, which earned him the top honour at the Asian Games as well.

Meanwhile, the Asian Games 2026 renewed concerns of Arshad Nadeem's dip in form as it marked yet another failure for the Olympic gold medallist, following his lacklustre outing at the Commonwealth Games.

Nadeem, who entered the competition as the defending champion, could throw his best at 77.41m and ultimately finished in ninth position.

Notably, Nadeem had an equally underwhelming outing in the qualifying round of the men's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as he finished seventh with a best throw of 78.63 metres.