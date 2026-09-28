Mohammad Rizwan to question claims of 'non-cooperation' in renewed plea to NCCI: sources

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan watches the ball after playing a shot during the third day of their first Test against England at Headingley in Leeds on August 21, 2026. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's experienced wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan has once again decided to approach the National Cyber Crime Investigation Authority (NCCIA) to seek clarification over allegations levelled against him, sources told Geo Super on Monday.

According to the insiders, the wicketkeeper batter will formally write to the NCCIA in a bid to raise questions over the allegations making the rounds within local media, including the claims of his non-cooperation hindering the investigation.

The sources further suggested that the 34-year-old had also given access to his personal mobile phone to the NCCIA in his first appearance before the agency, including providing the investigators the password to his iPhone.

However, following his first appearance before the NCCIA, Rizwan neither received any further notice nor was informed in writing regarding any alleged lack of cooperation, sources added.

Furthermore, the sources close to the wicketkeeper batter said that Rizwan remains willing to cooperate during the investigation but wants the NCCIA to provide written details of the allegations made against him.

The development comes a day after the NCCIA sources suggested that the investigators have contacted Rizwan several times and requested his cooperation in the inquiry, but have not received a positive response despite repeated attempts.

They said investigators were sometimes unable to contact the cricketer, while on other occasions Rizwan said he would consult his lawyer before responding to the agency.

Sources at that time further said that the NCCIA would contact Mohammad Rizwan again on Monday to seek his cooperation, and if he does not cooperate, the agency may consider issuing him a notice and taking further action in accordance with the law.

The sources said the agency wants Rizwan to cooperate so the investigation can be completed and the matter brought to a logical conclusion.

The forensic examination of Rizwan's mobile phone is to be conducted in his presence, making his availability necessary, according to the sources.

They added that there was also an option to conduct the forensic examination through other means, but this could result in the loss of data, which would not be in the interest of either side.