Pak vs Eng: Shan Masood achieves multiple first-evers following century

Shan Masood raises his bat.

Pakistani opener Shan Masood has now scored three straight centuries in as many inning, with his latest coming on Thursday on day two of the first Test against England.

He reached triple figures by running a two off James Anderson. That saw him become the first Pakistani opener in 21st century to score a hundred in England. The last Pakistani to reach three figures in England was Saeed Anwar, who had scored 176 at the Oval Test in 1996.

The 30-year-old is also the first the first overseas opener to score century in the first innings of a Test in England since 2015. The last one to do so was Australia’s Chris Rogers who scored 173 at Lord’s in 2015.

It was Masood's third consecutive three-figure inning, which makes him the sixth Pakistani to score a hundred in three consecutive innings after Zaheer Abbas, Mudassar Nazar, Mohammad Yousuf, Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq.

Shan Masood is also third Pakistani batsman, and second opener, to score a century at Old Trafford, Manchester. Before him, Inzamam-ul-Haq scored a century here in 2001 and Aamer Sohail in 1992.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan has never lost a Test match when an opener has scored a century in England.

