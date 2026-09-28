Pakistan qualify for Asian Games semi-finals as Hong Kong clash washed out

Pakistan squad for the Asian Games men's cricket competition poses for a group picture at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on September 24, 2026. — PCB

NAGOYA: The first quarter-final of the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket competition between Pakistan and Hong Kong, China, was abandoned without a ball bowled due to persistent rain here at the Korogi Sports Park on Monday.

The abandonment of the fixture meant the Green Shirts, on the virtue of being the better-ranked side, advanced into the semi-finals, while it marked the end of Hong Kong's campaign at the Games.

The first quarter-final was originally scheduled to commence at 5 AM as per Pakistan Standard Time (PST), with the toss at 4:30 AM, but it was abandoned well ahead of the scheduled start of play due to unfavourable conditions, courtesy of the persistent downpour.

Following their qualification, the Green Shirts, however, will wait for the completion of the remaining quarter-finals, after which their opponent will be determined for the semi-finals, both of which are scheduled to be played at the same venue on Thursday.

For the unversed, Pakistan were one of the four teams to enter direct qualification into the quarter-finals, alongside arch-rivals India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, on the virtue of being the best-ranked sides.

Hong Kong, on the other hand, booked their place into the knockout stage by finishing second in the Group B standings, courtesy of their solitary victory over Oman, who finished at the bottom.

Pakistan squad for Asian Games

Sahibzada Farhan (c), Abdul Samad (vc), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Ali Raza, Arafat Minhas, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saad Masood, Saim Ayub, Sufyan Moqim and Usman Khan (wk).