Virat Kohli leads India to thumping win over West Indies in first ODI

India's Virat Kohli celebrates reaching his century during their first ODI against West Indies at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on September 27, 2026. — BCCI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kuldeep Yadav's four-wicket haul, followed by centuries from Virat Kohli and captain Shubman Gill, led India to a resounding eight-wicket victory over West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match home series here at the Greenfield International Stadium on Sunday.

Put into bat first in the series opener, the touring side piled up a formidable total of 295/7 in their 50 overs, courtesy of a century from Justin Greaves and fifties from John Campbell and Amir Jangoo.

Greaves top-scored with an anchoring 101 off 108 deliveries, laced with 12 fours, until falling victim to Yadav, who finished with economical bowling figures of 4/40 in his 10 overs, and was eventually adjudged the Player of the Match.

The 32-year-old all-rounder also shared a 135-run partnership with fellow opener Campbell, who made a brisk 62 off 60 deliveries, hitting six fours and three sixes.

Following Greaves's dismissal, Jangoo took the reins of West Indies' batting charge and steered them to a respectable total with an unbeaten 58 off 43 deliveries, while experienced all-rounder Roston Chase contributed with a 32-ball 24 at the backend.

In turn, India made light work of the 296-run target as they chased it down for the loss of just two wickets and 50 balls to spare.

The home side got off to a spirited start to the pursuit as their opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Gill put together 74 runs until the former fell victim to Alzarri Joseph on the final delivery of the 12th over and walked back after scoring a 35-ball 32.

Following Sharma's dismissal, Virat Kohli joined Gill and the duo dominated the West Indian bowlers to put India in firm control as they raised 151 runs for the second wicket.

Roston Chase eventually broke the match-defining partnership on the final delivery of the 34th over by dismissing the India captain, who made 110 off 108 deliveries, smashing 13 fours and a six.

Kohli, on the other hand, stood his ground firmly, and with a little support from Ruturaj Gaikwad, 13 not out, ultimately steered India over the line in the 42nd over, with an unbeaten 139 off just 88 deliveries, studded with 10 fours and nine sixes.

For West Indies, only Joseph and Chase could pick up a wicket apiece.