Tom Banton hits ton as England crush Sri Lanka in ODI series decider

England's Tom Banton celebrates reaching his century during their third ODI against Sri Lanka at The Oval in London on September 27, 2026. — AFP

LONDON: Tom Banton's maiden century, followed by a ruthless bowling display, powered England to a thumping 223-run victory over Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI of the home series here at The Oval on Sunday.

Banton's commanding 126 was the cornerstone of England's imposing total of 355/7 at the Oval.

It was his first century in 53 limited-overs appearances for England.

Together with England captain Harry Brook, who made 77 after being dropped on seven, Banton shared a third-wicket partnership of 150.

Sri Lanka never looked like chasing down a target of 356 and were dismissed for 132, with nearly 21 overs to spare.

England's victory, which saw them take the three-match series 2-1, was also their record ODI win against Sri Lanka in terms of runs, surpassing their 128-run win at Perth in 1999.

It meant England ended a turbulent home season on a positive note after the international retirement of former Test captain Ben Stokes and the sacking of Brendon McCullum as their red-ball coach earlier in the campaign.

Sri Lanka, whitewashed 3-0 in the preceding T20 series, were in trouble from the moment Pathum Nissanka was caught behind off Sonny Baker in the second over.

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis defiantly pulled Gus Atkinson for two sixes in three balls.

But Atkinson took two wickets to reduce Sri Lanka to 53/3, with Kamindu Mendis (12) and Kusal (36) both perishing to the pace bowler.

The result was effectively put beyond doubt when Sri Lanka slumped to 82/6.

Liam Dawson took 3/26 before fellow spinner and player of the series Will Jacks ended the match by dismissing Eshan Malinga.

England had an early let-off in their dominant innings when Brook, who had made just seven, edged Dunith Wellalage to wicketkeeper Kusal, who failed to hold the chance.

Brook took full advantage of that escape, going on to complete a 49-ball fifty.

Tom Banton, fresh from his 73 on Thursday, went into the 90s with an audacious reverse-swept six off leg-spinner Sachindu Colombage.

A glorious drive through extra cover off Wellalage – his 13th four in 95 balls faced – took the Somerset batsman to a hundred.

Brook eventually miscued paceman Asitha Fernando to mid-off but his exit left England still well-placed at 218/3 in the 35th over.

Banton's superb 105-ball innings, including 16 fours and five sixes, finally came to an end when he holed out to long-on off Colombage.

Jordan Cox kept the runs coming with 76 before he was dismissed off the penultimate ball of the innings.