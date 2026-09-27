Virat Kohli achieves major ODI landmark during West Indies series opener

India's Virat Kohli celebrates reaching his half-century during their first ODI against West Indies at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on September 27, 2026. — BCCI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: India's batting maestro Virat Kohli on Sunday added another feather to his cap as he became only the second in the history of ODI cricket to breach the 15000-run barrier.

Kohli, who made his longer-format debut in 2008, achieved the milestone during India's first ODI of the three-match home series against West Indies, underway here at the Greenfield International Stadium.

The 37-year-old entered the ongoing fixture with 14941 ODI runs under his belt and needed 59 more to join the country's batting great Sachin Tendulkar on the elusive list.

Kohli eventually amassed the milestone in the 29th over of India's run chase with his second of the three consecutive fours off West Indies' Alzarri Joseph, briefly after bringing up his 80th half-century in the format and 46th while chasing.

Meanwhile, when this story was filed, the right-handed batter had made 75 not out, with his overall ODI runs tally standing at 15,016 in his 315th match, coming at a sensational average of 58.87 and a strike rate of 94.10 with the help of 54 centuries.

Tendulkar, meanwhile, continues to lead the elusive list of batters with most ODI runs as the legend accumulated 18426 in 463 matches at a remarkable average of 44.83 and a strike rate of 86.23, including 48 centuries and 96 fifties.

Kohli, however, was quicker to reach 15000 runs in ODIs as he took 303 innings, 74 fewer than Tendulkar, who took 377, which came against South Africa in 2007.

Most runs in career in ODIs