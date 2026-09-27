Pakistan make triumphant start to Asian Games men's volleyball competition

Pakistan players celebrate during their Asian Games men's volleyball competition match against Kazakhstan at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Gymnasium in Okazaki City on September 27, 2026. — Pakistan Volleyball Federation

OKAZAKI CITY: The Pakistan men's volleyball team on Sunday made a triumphant start to their Asian Games 2026 campaign by registering a comfortable 3-1 victory over Kazakhstan here at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Gymnasium.

The Green Shirts started the campaign opener on a high as they clinched the opening set comfortably by 25-16, taking just 20 minutes to pull ahead in the Pool A fixture. The second set was tightly contested as Pakistan only managed to better Kazakhstan by just three points.

Kazakhstan then regrouped and prevailed 25-17 in the must-win set to force the fixture into the fourth, which, however, Pakistan claimed 25-20 to round up a comprehensive victory in their first assignment at the Asian Games 2026.

Leading the way for Pakistan was opposite Murad Khan as he scored 21 points, including 17 successful spikes and four blocks, followed by Usman Faryad Ali with 14, Jehan Murad with 11 and Musawer Khan with nine.

The Green Shirts also dominated the statistical battle, recording 92 attack points compared to Kazakhstan's 83, while blocking remained an area of concern as they could register seven in contrast to their opponent's 10.

Pakistan also forced 27 opponent errors, compared with 22 by Kazakhstan, while the two sides remained tied at service points, three each.

Following a triumphant start, Pakistan next face Uzbekistan at the same venue on Monday, while their last league-stage match is scheduled against host nation Japan the following day.

Earlier today, Japan inflicted a humbling 3-0 defeat on Uzbekistan to boost their credentials as one of the favourites, while the Islamic Republic of Iran, placed in Pool B, enters the competition as the defending champions, having won the previous three editions.