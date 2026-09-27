Asian Games: Noor Zaman outclasses compatriot Ashab Irfan to finish third in squash singles

Pakistan's Noor Zaman (left) and Mohammad Ashab Irfan pose with their Asian Games bronze medals at the podium after their third-place playoff of the men's squash competition at the Nagoya Kinjo Futo Arena in Nagoya on September 27, 2026. — Reporter

NAGOYA: Pakistan's Noor Zaman on Sunday outclassed compatriot Mohammad Ashab Irfan 3-0 to finish third in the men's squash singles competition of the Asian Games 2026 here at the Nagoya Kinjo Futo Arena.

The all-Pakistan third-place playoff lasted only 26 minutes as Zaman made light work of his compatriot Irfan, beating him 11-7, 11-7 and 13-11 to secure the podium finish.

Zaman, who suffered a gruelling 3-0 defeat at the hands of defending champion Eain Yow Ng of Malaysia, made a dominant start to the classification match as he took just eight minutes to seal the opening game 11-7.

He was even more ruthless in the second, taking two minutes less to prevail with the same scoreline, and moved one game away from rounding up a high-stakes victory.

Irfan, however, offered notable resistance in the third game but ultimately fell short 13-11, with Zaman clinching the third position in the men's singles squash competition at the Asian Games 2026.

It is pertinent to mention that both Zaman and Irfan had already secured a bronze medal apiece for Pakistan regardless of the outcome of the recently concluded third-place playoff.

Irfan, who booked his place in the semi-finals by defeating an Indian opponent, Veer Chotrani, was outclassed by the latter's compatriot, Abhay Singh, in the high-stakes fixture.

Singh did not allow Irfan to settle in the first semi-final and thus clinched the opening game 11-3 in just nine minutes.

Irfan offered a notable fightback in the subsequent game but still ended up conceding 11-2, while Singh clinched the deciding game swiftly 11-6 in just eight minutes to round up a thumping victory.