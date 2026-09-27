Fakhar Zaman roped in by United Tigers for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2026

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman celebrates reaching his half-century during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eights match against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 28, 2026. — ICC

The newly established franchise United Tigers announced on Sunday the acquisition of Pakistan's experienced top-order batter Fakhar Zaman as their icon for the 10th edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2026.

The announcement was made collectively by the league and the franchise on Instagram, sharing a graphical banner of the left-handed batter, who has represented Pakistan in three Tests, 92 ODIs and 120 T20Is during his ongoing glittering international career thus far.

[United Tigers] have secured the experienced [Fakhar Zaman] as their icon for the 2026 [Abu Dhabi T10]," the post read.

Besides the international credentials, Zaman also boasts extensive experience of playing franchise T20 leagues, having featured in the ILT20, Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Lanka Premier League (LPL), Big Bash League (BBL), Vitality Blast and Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) besides the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 36-year-old has played a total of 340 T20s and accumulated 8978 runs at a decent average of 28.68 and a strike rate of 135.82, having smashed four centuries and 61 fifties.

It is pertinent to mention that this year's Abu Dhabi T10 league will be played from November 7 to 20 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, and will continue to feature eight teams.

The upcoming season will be the first after the league underwent an ownership change, which saw the Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub acquire a majority stake, with support from the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).

Consequently, it will now be a government-owned and managed competition as the joint venture will now manage the functioning of the league as a 'long-term national sporting asset'.