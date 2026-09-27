Mohammad Rizwan's 'non-cooperation' hinders NCCIA investigation: sources

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan watches the ball after playing a shot during the third day of their first Test against England at Headingley in Leeds on August 21, 2026. — AFP

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency's (NCCIA) inquiry into Mohammad Rizwan has been delayed due to the wicketkeeper batter's alleged non-cooperation, sources said on Sunday.

The ongoing NCCIA inquiry follows the seizure of Rizwan's and Imam-ul-Haq's mobile phones after Pakistan's Test series against England.

The probe relates to online betting and gambling in Pakistan cricket, while reports have also linked it to alleged leaks of information from the Pakistan dressing room during the Test series against England.

Rizwan and opening batter Imam-ul-Haq appeared before the agency in Lahore earlier this month. No final finding against either player has been officially announced.

The two were among seven players released from Pakistan's Test squad following the team's defeat to England at Lord's.

According to NCCIA sources, investigators have contacted Rizwan several times and requested his cooperation in the inquiry, but have not received a positive response despite repeated attempts.

They said investigators were sometimes unable to contact the cricketer, while on other occasions Rizwan said he would consult his lawyer before responding to the agency.

The NCCIA will contact Rizwan again on Monday to seek his cooperation, sources said. If he does not cooperate, the agency may consider issuing him a notice and taking further action in accordance with the law.

The sources said the agency wants Rizwan to cooperate so the investigation can be completed and the matter brought to a logical conclusion.

The forensic examination of Rizwan's mobile phone is to be conducted in his presence, making his availability necessary, according to the sources.

They added that there was also an option to conduct the forensic examination through other means, but this could result in the loss of data, which would not be in the interest of either side.

رضوان کا عدم تعاون تحقیقات میں تاخیر کا باعث بننے لگا: این سی سی آئی اے pic.twitter.com/2DDN3d9UhN — Geo News Urdu (@geonews_urdu) September 27, 2026

Earlier, investigators had questioned Rizwan about various contacts, but some of his responses were not considered satisfactory. They added that forensic analysis of his phone was necessary to address certain questions and remove doubts.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the matter involving Rizwan and Imam.

Meanwhile, Imam has cooperated with investigators after initial hesitation, with forensic analysis of his mobile phone now under way, according to the sources.

The agency stressed that the inquiry remains at an initial stage and that nothing has so far been established against either cricketer. Further details will emerge after the forensic analysis, the sources added.

According to the sources, the investigation was launched after certain material appeared suspicious during cyber patrolling. They said all action was being taken in accordance with the law.

They also said the agency's investigation was not in conflict with the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Code of Conduct. Neither the NCCIA nor the ICC has contacted the other regarding the matter, the sources said.

The agency also offered to send its investigation team to Rizwan if he was unable to visit its office, sources said.

According to NCCIA sources, the purpose of the inquiry is to establish the facts and clear the cricketers at the earliest if no violation is found.

The agency also responded to a social media campaign concerning Rizwan, saying those running such campaigns were not acting in the cricketer's best interests.

Mohammad Rizwan has still not received any notice from the NCCIA, sources close to the cricketer confirmed.

His first notice was also received via WhatsApp, the sources said, adding that the cricketer has yet to receive a response to the questions he sent to the NCCIA.

The questions included: "What are the allegations? Why are they calling me? Can someone accompany me?"

The sources said Rizwan has not received any response to these questions.

They added that Rizwan will appear before the NCCIA once he receives a notice in accordance with the law.