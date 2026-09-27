Leylah Fernandez beats Talia Gibson to win Singapore Open title

Canada's Leylah Fernandez in action during her third round match against Jessica Pegula of the U.S. on September 4, 2026. — Reuters

Canada's Leylah Fernandez claimed the Singapore Open title on Sunday after beating Australia's Talia Gibson 7-5, 6-0 to secure the sixth WTA singles title of her career.

The world number 31 made a strong start, breaking Gibson early in the opening set. However, the Australian refused to surrender and twice fought back from a break down to level the score.

Leylah on top of the world! 🌏



It's a 6th career WTA title for Leylah Fernandez. She defeats Gibson 7-5, 6-0 to take home the trophy 🏆#SgTennisOpen pic.twitter.com/UU74Dv2nA2 — wta (@WTA) September 27, 2026

Fernandez remained composed as the set entered its decisive stages. She held her nerve when it mattered most and converted her first set point to take the opener 7-5.

The Canadian then took complete control in the second set, quickly establishing a double-break advantage as Gibson struggled to maintain the intensity she had shown earlier in the match.

Fernandez continued to dictate play and gave her opponent little opportunity to respond, completing a dominant 6-0 second set to seal the championship in convincing fashion.

The victory adds another WTA title to Fernandez's collection and marks her latest success on the women's tour.

The winning moment 🤩



Leylah Fernandez is victorious in Singapore!#SgTennisOpen pic.twitter.com/QGsE95xsyl — wta (@WTA) September 27, 2026

For Gibson, the final represented a significant milestone despite the disappointing result.

The Australian had reached her first WTA final after her semi-final opponent, Russia's Tatiana Prozorova, was forced to withdraw from the tournament.

Gibson was unable to complete her breakthrough run with a maiden WTA title, but her progress to the final marks an important step in her developing career.

Fernandez's victory also continues her strong showing at the Singapore tournament, where she produced a composed performance in the final to finish the week as champion.