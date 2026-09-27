Alexander Isak to miss Sweden’s remaining Nations League matches

Sweden's Alexander Isak scores their first goal Claudio Bresciani against Romania in Nations League on September 25, 2026. — Reuters

Sweden striker Alexander Isak will miss the country's remaining three Nations League group-stage matches because of a minor injury, the Swedish Football Association said on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Liverpool forward scored in Sweden's 2-1 victory over Romania on Friday but has now returned to his club for further assessment and recovery.

Sweden are scheduled to host Poland on Monday before completing their group-stage campaign against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Romania.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are next due to play Manchester City at Anfield on October 11th.

Isak has made an impressive start to the Premier League season since joining Liverpool from Newcastle United last year in a deal worth £125 million ($165.61 million).

He has scored four goals in five league appearances, making him the second-highest scorer in the competition, one goal behind Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

Neither Sweden nor Liverpool provided further details about the nature of Isak's injury.

The Swedish Football Association also confirmed that centre-back Hjalmar Ekdal has left the national team's training camp after sustaining a minor injury.

Ekdal, who plays his club football for English Championship side Burnley, will also miss Sweden's upcoming fixtures.

The Swedish FA said no replacement had been called up for either player at this stage.

"No replacements have been called up at this time," Sweden said in a statement.

Isak's absence will be a setback for Sweden as they continue their Nations League campaign, while Liverpool will hope the forward makes a full recovery ahead of their return to Premier League action next month.