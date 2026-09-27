Willy Sagnol sacked as Georgia coach after Northern Ireland defeat

Georgia coach Willy Sagnol reacts against Northern Ireland in Nations League on September 25, 2026. — Reuters

LONDON: Former France international Willy Sagnol has been sacked as Georgia coach following the team's 1-0 home defeat by Northern Ireland in their opening Nations League match on Saturday.

The Georgian Football Federation brings an end to his spell in charge of the national team that began in February 2021.

The federation confirmed that Georgian coach Ramaz Svanadze will replace Sagnol and remain in charge until the end of 2028.

"Svanadze will replace Frenchman Willy Sagnol as head coach," the federation said in a statement.

Sagnol, who made his name as a right-back with Bayern Munich and earned 58 caps for France, took over Georgia more than five years ago.

Under his leadership, Georgia achieved a historic milestone by qualifying for their first European Championship in 2024.

They also impressed at the tournament in Germany, reaching the knockout stage for the first time after progressing from the group stage.

However, their latest campaign began with a disappointing defeat at home to Northern Ireland, prompting the federation to make a change in the dugout.

The federation thanked Sagnol for his contribution and the historic journey he shared with the Georgian national team.

"Thank you, Willy Sagnol, for every minute spent with the Georgian national team and for the emotions we shared together along this historic path," the federation said.

Svanadze previously managed Georgia's under-21 team and guided them to the European Championship finals on two occasions.

He will now take charge of the senior side as Georgia look to recover from their difficult start and prepare for their upcoming Nations League fixtures.