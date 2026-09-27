Dana White unsure over Tyson Fury- Anthony Joshua fight

This collage of photos shows British boxer Tyson Fury (right) and Anthony Joshua. — Reuters

The UFC president and Zuffa Boxing chief Dana White said on Saturday that he is unsure whether Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua’s long-awaited heavyweight showdown would go ahead as planned.

Fury and Joshua were announced on Thursday as opponents for a December 11th clash at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, with the all-British bout billed as one of the biggest fights in British boxing history.

However, Fury said in a video posted on social media late on Friday that the fight was in jeopardy, claiming Joshua and his promoter Eddie Hearn were attempting to withdraw from the contest.

Hearn’s promotional company, Matchroom Boxing, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday.

White told reporters in London that he was uncertain whether the bout would proceed as scheduled. He was also unable to confirm whether a planned press conference in the coming days would take place.

The dispute appears to centre on promotional arrangements. Hearn has said he and Joshua insisted that the fight be staged in Britain, while promoters had proposed holding it at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

It is pertinent to mention that the disagreement over promotional rights has also prompted claims of contractual breaches and raised the possibility of replacement opponents if the December contest cannot be resolved.

The proposed fight would bring together two of Britain’s biggest heavyweight names, with both Fury and Joshua being former world champions who have spent years pursuing a meeting in the ring.