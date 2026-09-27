Carlos Alcaraz saves match points to beat Taylor Fritz at Laver Cup

Team Europe's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with his team after winning the doubles match between Team World's Alexander Bublik and Brandon Nakashima and Team Europe's Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud on September 26, 2026. — Reuters

LONDON: Carlos Alcaraz saved two match points before beating Taylor Fritz as Team Europe ended Saturday with a 7-5 lead over Team World at the Laver Cup.

World number three Alcaraz defeated American Fritz 6-3, 4-6, 13-11 in the match tiebreak to claim his first victory over a top-10 opponent since the Australian Open final.

The 23-year-old Spaniard, competing in only his second tournament since returning from a four-month injury layoff, saved match points at 10-9 and 11-10 before sealing victory on his third opportunity with a drop shot.

Alcaraz admitted he felt nervous and was determined not to repeat last year’s experience as he fought back to secure the win.

“I was thinking a little bit about last year,” said Alcaraz.

“I was trying not to let it happen again. I was kind of nervous in the beginning, I’m not going to lie, but I’m really happy I took it in the end.”

Alcaraz lost to Fritz at last year's Laver Cup in San Francisco, where Team World claimed the title.

Earlier, Alex de Minaur recovered from a first-set defeat to stun French and US Open champion Alexander Zverev 2-6, 7-6(5), 11-9.

Learner Tien also earned a win for Team World, beating Flavio Cobolli 6-3, 2-6, 10-7 in a tense match tiebreak.

However, Europe responded as Zverev and Casper Ruud defeated Alexander Bublik and Brandon Nakashima to regain the overall lead.

Europe need six more points on Sunday to reach the winning target of 13.