Real Madrid provide update on Kylian Mbappe’s injury

France's Kylian Mbappe reacts after sustaining an injury as he celebrates scoring their first goal against Turkey in a Nations League match at Kocaeli Stadium in Kocaeli on September 25, 2026. — Reuters

Real Madrid and France forward Kylian Mbappe has been diagnosed with hyperextension of the left knee, his club said on Saturday.

Mbappe scored the decisive goal in Friday's 1-0 Nations League victory over Turkey but was forced off shortly afterwards after appearing to aggravate the injury.

The 27-year-old received treatment immediately after finding the net and briefly returned to the pitch.

However, he went down again about a minute later and was unable to continue, prompting France coach Zinedine Zidane to replace him in the 58th minute of his first match in charge.

Zidane said the Real Madrid forward’s knee had swollen after the injury, prompting France to avoid taking any further risks with the forward.

"Unfortunately, it doesn’t look good. I think he’ll have to go back. We’re not going to take any risks. He has swelling in the knee. It’s not encouraging, so we’re not going to take any risks," Zidane said.

Meanwhile, Real have now confirmed that Kylian Mbappe has been diagnosed with a hyperextension of the posterior capsule of his left knee.

"After the tests carried out today on our player Kylian Mbappe by Real Madrid's Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a hyperextension of the posterior capsule of his left knee," read the statement.

🚨 OFFICIAL: Real Madrid confirm Kylian Mbappé has been diagnosed with hyperextension of the posterior capsule of his left knee.



The club expect Kylian to be back in two weeks. pic.twitter.com/H9a9kSBwbT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 26, 2026

The French Football Federation initially said that Mbappe was suffering from a "knee tendon injury" and would return to Madrid for further assessment and treatment.

France will travel to Belgium on Monday before playing Italy and Belgium at the Stade de France on October 2 and 5.