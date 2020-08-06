PCB to provide financial support to unemployed women cricketers

Unemployed women cricketers will receive aid by the PCB. Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced a three-month financial support package for national women cricketers that were left unemployed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a press release, the proposal was put forward by the women’s wing, headed by Urooj Mumtaz, which was subsequently approved by PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani.

Under this scheme, 25 women cricketers will benefit and receive a monthly stipend of Rs25,000 each from August to October.

The 25 women cricketers were selected following a selection criterion, which included featuring in the 2019-20 national domestic season; are not contracted for the 2020-21 season; and are presently without a job, contract or business.

The decision to offer three-month financial support package to 25 women cricketers was taken after analysing the present economic challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which have also affected cricket activities.

In June, the PCB had announced a list of women’s contracted players, which included nine centrally contracted cricketers and as many emerging contracted players. These are 12-month contracts, which commenced on 1 July 2020.

The latest PCB decision means 43 women cricketers will now be supported by the PCB.

"As the women’s game is making steady progress, it was imperative that the PCB came up with this scheme to not only protect and support our players but to also make them understand and realise that the PCB values them and will look after them in difficult times," Mumtaz said.

In an identical scheme to help the affected combat the present challenges, the PCB, in May, had offered one-time support to 161 stakeholders, including former men’s first-class cricketers, match officials, scorers and curators.





