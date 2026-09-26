Josh Inglis ruled out of Australia's away ODI series against South Africa

Australia's Josh Inglis celebrates reaching his half-century during their third ODI against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on September 20, 2026. — Zimbabwe Cricket

Wicketkeeper batter Josh Inglis has been ruled out of the ongoing three-match away series against South Africa due to a fractured finger, Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed on Saturday.

The 31-year-old picked up the injury while keeping the wickets during the touring side's 67-run defeat in the ODI series opener against South Africa.

Inglis batted at his usual No.4 position but could only make three as he fell victim to Bjorn Fortuin while attempting to play a reverse sweep.

Meanwhile, as per the latest development shared by the CA, the wicketkeeper batter will head back to Australia, where he will undergo scans to determine the extent of the injury.

Although the extent of his injury is yet to be known, he has become a doubt for the subsequent three-match Test series against the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) holders South Africa, for which he is a part of the former champions' squad as a reserve wicketkeeper batter.

"The West Australian will return home for scans with his availability for the three-match Test series subject to further assessment and progress," a CA statement said.

However, for the ODI series remainder against South Africa, experienced wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey will earn a recall after missing the opening fixture in Durban.

The recall would also mean the return to wicketkeeping duty for Carey, who played alongside Josh Inglis in Australia's recent ODI series away against Zimbabwe, but only as a specialist batter.

Updated Australia squad for ODI series against South Africa

Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Pat Cummins, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Marsh, Ollie Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa.