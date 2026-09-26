Conor Benn's trainer reveals return plans

An undated picture of Britain’s Conor Benn. — Instagram/ conorbennofficial

Conor Benn's trainer has revealed return plans after Ryan Garcia knockout defeat.

Garcia stopped Benn in the second round of the WBC welterweight crown fight in Las Vegas on September 12, handing him his second defeat in his 10-year professional career.

Garcia dominated the bout from the opening bell, using his superior timing and accuracy to punish Benn as the 29-year-old Briton repeatedly pressed forward.

Benn was staggered by a left uppercut before Garcia dropped him with a powerful right hand in the second round.

Although Benn beat the count, Garcia continued his assault, trapping him against the ropes before the referee intervened to stop the contest.

Conor Benn has said he is now unsure about his future in the sport and plans to spend time with his family before returning to the ring.

He had previously suggested, however, that he will move back up to middleweight next.

Speaking to Ring Magazine, his trainer Tony Sims answered the question about Benn’s future, saying they will discuss a comeback.

“He won’t want to go out like that, obviously. I think he will [come back.] I think he needs to have a bit of a rest maybe regroup and see what he’s going to do next,” Sims said.

“We’d have to sit down and discuss it, see where he’s at. Obviously, when he fought the second Eubank fight, he looked good at 160. He’s a small 160, so I don’t know really. We’d have to sit down and wait and see.”

He was then asked if the trilogy with Eubank was an option.

“I don’t even really know if Conor would be up for the fight really. It isn’t something we’ve discussed at the moment,” he answered.