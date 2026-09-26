Ukraine stun reigning champions Italy to reach first Billie Jean King Cup final

This collage of photos shows Ukraine's Elina Svitolina (left) and Anhelina Kalinina. — Reuters

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina and Anhelina Kalinina defeated twice-defending champions Italy in the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals on Saturday, helping their team to reach the final for the first time, where they will face the Czech Republic.

World No. 48 Kalinina secured a dominant 6-3, 6-4 victory over 18-year-old Italian Tyra Caterina Grant, ranked 102 places below her.

Then Svitolina, who was an Australian Open semi-finalist this year, got rid of former French Open and Wimbledon runner-up Jasmine Paolini, cruising to a 6-2, 6-2 win to seal an unassailable 2-0 lead.

The world No. 7 secured three breaks in the first set and added two more breaks in the second to beat Paolini in one hour and three minutes.

Last year, Ukraine were defeated by Italy 2-1 in the semi-final, so they avenged that loss this time with a convincing 2-0 victory, despite world No. 10 Marta Kostyuk missing the tie with a wrist injury.

Ukraine will face the Czech Republic in the final, which defeated Spain to reach its first Billie Jean King Cup final since 2018.

Linda Noskova and Karolina Muchova secured straight-set victories in Shenzhen on Friday, keeping the Czechs on course for a 12th title.

World number eight Muchova, who was Wimbledon runner-up this year, made a winning start by beating Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 7-5, 6-4.

Wimbledon champion of 2026 Noskova then brushed aside Cristina Bucsa, giving the Czechs an unassailable 2-0 lead after a 7-6(5), 6-2 victory, sealing the tie.

Italy lifted the trophy in each of the last two years to take their tally in the premier women's team competition to six titles, but this time they were not good enough to repeat the same.