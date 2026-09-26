Hearn reveals name of fighter he wants in world title fight on Fury vs Joshua undercard

An undated picture of Anthony Joshua (left) and Tyson Fury. — Reuters

Eddie Hearn has revealed the name of the fighter he wants in a world title fight on the undercard of the bout between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Fury vs Joshua is the biggest fight in British boxing history, and the public has been waiting for the bout between two former heavyweight champions for as long as a decade.

Joshua and Fury signed contracts earlier this year which, for AJ at least, included a clause stating the showdown would take place at home, likely at Wembley, in November.

However, Netflix, which will broadcast the contest, and Saudi organisers were pushing to move the contest to the United States.

But Joshua and his promoter Hearn won the war and now the showdown will take place in the early hours of December 12 after Saudi boxing chief Turki Al-Sheikh announced on Thursday that the boxers will fight at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Beyond the Fury vs Joshua main event, there will also be a sizeable undercard, and while speaking to Matchroom Boxing, Hearn backed one of his boxers for a fight that was initially scheduled for July.

“For me, Joe Cordina against Abdullah Mason is the fight, it really is. And by the way, if Joe Cordina wants to fight Shakur Stevenson, he’s ready to go. You’re talking about a Welsh two-time champion who was supposed to fight Abdullah Mason anyway, so I would love to see Joe get an opportunity on the card,” Hearn said.

Joshua and Fury will face off for the first time when they meet at a press conference in London next week.