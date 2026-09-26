Pakistan announce U17 squad for home series against Sri Lanka

Rawalpindi players celebrate with the trophy after winning the National Men's U17 Cup by defeating Abbottabad in the final at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on May 13, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced a 16-member men's U17 squad for the team's multi-format home series against Sri Lanka, scheduled to be played in Multan from October 9 to 24.

The upcoming series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka features a one-off three-day match, slated to be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium from October 9 to 11, followed by five One-Day matches, which will be held at the same venue on October 15, 17, 19, 21 and 24, respectively.

For the multi-format tour, the Sri Lanka squad will reach Pakistan on October 5 and will start training the following day alongside the home side, which will run until the eve of the solitary red-ball fixture.

17-year-old leg-spinner Azan Ahmed, who took 36 wickets in eight matches during the National Men's U17 Cup held earlier this year, will lead the home side squad, which further comprises four reserve players.

According to the PCB, the players were shortlisted from the U17 Skills Development Camp, held in Faisalabad earlier this year, and attended by a total of 48 emerging cricketers.

Pakistan U17 squad for Sri Lanka series:

Azan Ahmed (c), Abdullah Ahmed Butt, Arsalan Hassan, Daud Tauqeer Rana, Fahad Iqbal, Hamid Raza, Hamza Abbas Baloch, Hassan Ali, Mohammad Essa Baloch, Mohammad Ihsaan, Mohammad Naveed, Mohammad Saim, Mohammad Yaqoob Khan, Mohammad Yousaf, Sher Wali Khan and Sudais Ahmed.

Reserve players: Ammar Khan, Imad Ali Shah, Nafees Akhtar and Saqib Khan.

Series schedule (all matches at Multan Cricket Stadium):

5 October – Sri Lanka U17 arrival

6-8 October – Pakistan U17 and Sri Lanka U17 teams training at MCS

9-11 October – Only Three-Day match

15 October – First One-Day

17 October – Second One-Day

19 October – Third One-Day

21 October – Fourth One-Day

24 October – Fifth One-Day