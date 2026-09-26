Virat Kohli says ICC World Cup 2027 will be his last for India

India's Virat Kohli celebrates scoring a century during their first ODI against South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on November 30, 2025. — BCCI

Virat Kohli said Saturday that next year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup will be his last, with the India batting great determined to lift the trophy one more time.

The 37-year-old, who plays only the 50-over format after retiring from Test and ODI cricket, said the 2027 tournament in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia would be his final World Cup appearance.

"For me, it's the last World Cup I'm going to play for India," Kohli told broadcaster JioStar ahead of a three-match ODI series against the West Indies starting on Sunday.

"That is my motivation... to leave everything out there. And of course, the goal is absolutely to win the World Cup and whatever it takes," he said.

"I'm absolutely ready."

The series against the West Indies is being seen as a step in India's preparations for the 2027 showpiece.

Kohli remains one of the most prolific batsmen in ODIs, having hit a record 54 centuries and 14,941 runs.

He was also part of the India side that won the 2011 World Cup under Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Kohli said the challenge of a 50-over World Cup surpassed the T20 format because of the physical and mental demands.

"The intensity of a 50-over World Cup is greater than anything," Kohli said.

"And to maintain that intensity for 10 games in a big tournament and World Cup is a big deal. Also now, it's in foreign conditions. It takes a lot out of you."

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, 39, retired from T20 internationals after India won the 2024 T20 World Cup, a year after losing to Australia in the final of the ODI World Cup at home.

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said the duo's experience had strengthened the dressing room as the countdown to the World Cup begins.

"I actually believe the team environment is brilliant. Everyone knows there is just one year to go for the World Cup," Kotak told reporters on the eve of the first ODI in Thiruvananthapuram.